Utility departments across the Shoals said they will work with customers who are having trouble paying their utility bills due to the impact of the coronavirus and will delay service interruptions due to non-payment.
"All of us in north Alabama are working together," Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said.
Utilities in Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals and the Colbert County Rural Water System are all temporarily suspending cutoffs for non-payment while the pandemic runs its course.
"We're regulated by TVA and they've given us leeway with that," Hargrove said.
Spokesman Scott Fiedler said TVA is the regulatory body for 154 power providers in the TVA service territory.
"We have given the local power companies the ability to modify their processes in a fair and consistent way to help their communities," Fiedler said.
“Our utilities department can do business online in most all areas and people have options,” Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said. “Night deposits can be made and we can advise customers of other options. As for those customers who are on the utility department’s shut-off list, they’ll be given a reprieve temporarily.”
Muscle Shoals Water Board Manager James Vance said the utility will postpone cutting off drinking water for the time being. But he said customers will have to settle up their bills at some point.
Hargrove said he has moved all customer service employees behind protective shields to protect them and customers.
"Our plan is, once the first virus is confirmed in our service area, the lobby will shut down," he said.
Sheffield does not have a drive-through window to receive payments, but customers can utilize drop boxes at the main entrance and in the parking lot. Officials also encouraged customers to mail in their payments, or make them through "Smart Hub," which can be accessed through sheffieldutilities.org or the Smart Hub app.
Customers can also pay by phone by calling 1-855-385-9901.
Hargrove warned utility customers about scammers claiming to be from Sheffield Utilities telling customers their power would be shut off in four hours if they do not make a payment. He was notified of two incidents Tuesday.
He said Sheffield Utilities never calls customers about non-payment. Customers whose bills are delinquent receive a notice in the mail, and if payment is not made utilities are shut off.
Tony Burns, general manager of the North Alabama Gas District, said their Muscle Shoals and Madison customer service lobbies have closed. The independent utility provides natural gas to customers in Colbert, Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties.
Customers are encouraged to pay their bills online, through the email or by phone.
Burns said service disconnection for non-payment is being delayed indefinitely.
Florence officials were contacted Tuesday but did not respond by the end of the business day as to plans for that city.
