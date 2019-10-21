FLORENCE — It’s been 17 months since Gabbie last saw her hero.
Her best friend.
Her daddy.
Heather Clemons said her 6-year-old daughter still wonders where he is, and looks around at any mention of his name.
Clemons said she has never felt pain like she has every day for the past 17 months, a pain that still hits her in full force each time Gabbie says his name – something she still does multiple times a day.
“I try to tell her Daddy’s in heaven,” Clemons said. “She just doesn’t get it yet.”
Clemons and her husband, Steven, had been married for seven years when he died by suicide on May 8, 2018.
While Steven struggled with depression and alcoholism, she said he was one of the kindest people she had ever met.
“He was one of the best people I have ever known in my life, and probably will ever know in my life,” she said. “He had a heart of gold. He loved his daughter. … Anybody around he would help and give the shirt off his back, but he just didn’t think anybody really cared for him.”
While Steven had gotten sober when the two met, Clemons said he fell back into his addiction, and it was getting worse in the four months preceding his death.
“He got to the point where he didn’t feel like anybody cared and nobody loved him,” she said. “He was just in his mindset that we would be better off without him.”
Steven had been drinking May 8 before Clemons returned home from a visit to her parents. He had taken her pistol and had it in his pocket when he walked out the front door during an argument. When he came back inside, he took his life.
Clemons was a close witness.
“To me, it’s just amazing how the brain works because you don’t realize how powerful it is. I could literally feel it shielding me from understanding and comprehending completely what was going on.”
In addition to his wife and daughter, Steven had two stepsons, and a host of family and friends who still struggle with his death.
Clemons said Steven’s suicide had a domino effect in the family. Not only has she been diagnosed with chronic post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder, but she said she has also struggled with suicidal thoughts since then. So has Steven’s mother, and so has his father.
“He never realized the impact this would have on us,” she said. “He thought he was doing us a favor, but he has really shattered everyone’s hearts. I’m still trying to learn to live without him. A year and a half later, I feel lost.”
While she said she doesn’t blame herself for what happened, the “what-ifs” still float through her mind. She said she also thinks about the signs she missed.
Clemons attends support groups with others who lost a loved one.
She also takes medication to help, something Steven had stopped doing before his death. Not only did he stop taking the anti-depressant he had been on since he was 18, but he also stopped going to his psychiatrist.
“When people get to that point Steven got to, it’s not easy,” Clemons said. “They won’t reach out for help. They think nothing can help them by then.”
Clemons said there’s “a lot more” society could be doing to prevent suicide. She said cost and wait times to see a therapist or psychiatrist discourage many people from reaching out, including her.
The stigma surrounding mental illness is something else that hinders many people from getting help. Clemons said this also leads people to self-medicate.
“That’s why we are having such a bad drug epidemic right now,” she said. “That’s why the suicide rate is skyrocketing – because people are trying to self-medicate, and when they self-medicate, they’re really going off the deep end because they’re using the wrong things.”
One of Steven’s cousins, whose brother died by suicide a year before Steven, encouraged Clemons to sign up for a suicide prevention walk last year.
Though the grief was still too strong then, she has plans to participate in this year’s Out of the Darkness Walk, set for Oct. 27 at Florence High School.
Last year’s walk raised more than $15,000, according to a news release from the Shoals chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Chairwoman Meesha Emmett said the local walk is one of more than 550 being held this year across the nation. The purpose is to raise awareness and provide hope for those affected.
Emmett praised Florence City Schools for its mental health efforts.
“That makes a tremendous difference – a difference, quite literally, between life and death,” she said. “(Superintendent) Jimmy Shaw has been a very strong advocate championing accessibility to mental health practitioners for the students, so that’s tangible change that’s happened. They’re definitely doing their part as it relates to removing the stigma.”
Emmett said the high school has partnered with the local chapter “from the beginning.”
“Coach Byron Graham and the administration have always championed this cause and made it very easy for us to host this event at the high school each year since 2013,” she added. “We’re extremely grateful.”
Despite the pain she still faces daily, Clemons said she is determined to help others.
“If I could reach every person that even thinks ‘I want to die,’ I wish I could get to them and talk to them,” she said. “My mission in life right now is to help others and honor Steven and do what I can.”
Clemons said she also wants to make sure her children never feel ashamed of needing help for their mental health.
“The only thing that kept me fighting is my children,” she said. “If not for them, I don’t know if I could have made it through this because it’s horrific. I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy in a million years.
“If I can help one person or save one person’s life, I know Steven would be ecstatic over that. He would want me to use his story to save other people’s lives.”
