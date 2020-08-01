FLORENCE — Due to the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic, the anticipated 2020 ShoalsFest music festival has been postponed until 2021.
Greenhill native Jason Isbell and his team brought the one-day music festival to Florence's McFarland Park last year to an enthusiastic sold-out crowd.
The festival featured Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Mavis Staples, Cheryl Crow and Amanda Shires. A second stage featured The Kernal, Rob Aldridge and The Proponents, The Prescriptions and Caleb Elliott.
"Jason’s team has been monitoring the COVID-19 numbers in our area for the past few months," said Judy Hood, who was part of the team that brought the inaugural festival to the Shoals. "Our hope was that the numbers would go down and we could make an official announcement about festival plans in late July."
Unfortunately, she said, the Shoals area COVID-19 numbers are headed in the wrong direction and organizers had no way of knowing what the situation will be in early October.
"There is no safe way to have an event this size," Hood said. "Health and safety come first."
More than 5,000 people attended last year’s festival.
"I’m disappointed that it won’t happen because last year’s festival had a tremendous positive economic impact on the Shoals area," Hood said. "Hotels sold out and local vendors, bars and restaurants benefited significantly from the event."
