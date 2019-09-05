FLORENCE — ShoalsFest may be sold out, but the festival's organizers have added a stand-alone show that will take place Friday at the Shoals Theatre.
The Oct. 4 show is being billed as "Jason Isbell & Friends" with musical direction by 400 Unit bassist Jimbo Hart and drummer Chad Gamble.
Shoals Theatre Manager Steve Price said tickets are $53 and can be purchased at the box office beginning at 10 a.m. Friday or at theshoalstheatre.org. Fans can purchase up to four tickets each.
ShoalsFest, set for Saturday, Oct. 5, at McFarland Park, will feature Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow and Amanda Shires.
Rob Aldridge and The Proponents, The Kernal, The Prescriptions and Caleb Elliott are scheduled to perform on a second ShoalsFest stage hosted by Florence-based Single Lock Records.
