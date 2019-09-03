FLORENCE — ShoalsFest organizers have announced the event is sold out, but a Facebook post announced four additional artists that will appear on the second stage during the Oct. 5 festival.
Rob Aldridge and The Proponents, The Kernal, The Prescriptions and Caleb Elliott are scheduled to perform on the second stage. The artists are associated with Florence-based Single Lock Records.
ShoalsFest will feature Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow and Amanda Shires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.