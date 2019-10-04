FLORENCE — If you're a Shoals resident who missed the locals only ShoalsFest pre-sale, you will have a second opportunity to purchase general admission tickets tonight outside the Shoals Theatre in downtown Florence.
A limited number of tickets are being released between 6 and 8 p.m. for local residents only.
The tickets are $59.50 and can only be purchased with a credit card.
ShoalsFest doors open at 1 p.m. Saturday, and music begins at 2:15 p.m. with Single Lock Records artist, The Kernal.
