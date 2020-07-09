MUSCLE SHOALS — Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson is grateful the Muscle Shoals Police Department made a quick arrest in the theft of two firearms from a deputy's patrol vehicle, but is still concerned about one weapon that is missing.
The sheriff reported Wednesday that a shotgun and a semiautomatic M16 were stolen Monday from the deputy's vehicle, which was parked at his Cottonwood subdivision residence.
Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said detectives arrested 19-year-old Brandon Pryor and a juvenile in connection with the burglary and other vehicle burglaries in the Cottonwood and Nathan Estates subdivisions.
Reck said the investigation is continuing, and charges against the pair are pending.
"The arrests are directly related to the break-in of a Colbert County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in which two firearms were stolen," Reck said. "At the time of the arrest, the stolen shotgun was recovered."
The sheriff said the break-in occurred sometime between 6 and 11:30 p.m.
The sheriff said the weapons were entered into the FBI's National Crime Information Center, and a nationwide "be on the lookout" was issued after the theft took place.
Williamson said the Sheriff's Department has the serial numbers of both of the firearms.
He said investigators will continue to work on locating the M16.
Reck thanked residents who provided investigators with video from outside surveillance cameras that helped in the investigation.
Anyone with additional information about the investigation is encouraged to call the Police Department at 256-383-6746.
