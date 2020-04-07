FLORENCE — Local leaders are asking the community to join with them at noon Wednesday to make noise and thank the community's "local heroes" by honking their vehicle horns, applauding, playing instruments, chalking a message on a sidewalk, ringing bells or saying a prayer out loud.
Heroes serving on the front lines, city spokeswoman Rachel Mansell Koonce said, include health care workers, first responders, utility workers, maintenance workers, delivery and truck drivers, grocery store employees, fuel station attendants, and so many more who are devoted to taking care of the community.
Mansell said the project is an effort to unite members of the community, boost morale, and remind residents that we are in this together.
She said Mayor Steve Holt is so proud to hear of all the acts of kindness that have already been shown throughout the city. “I am amazed by the dedication, generosity and love in our community,” Holt said.
