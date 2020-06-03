FLORENCE — A major way to prevent identity theft is available Friday at no cost.
"Protecting your identity is largely in your own hands. Many identity theft victims can trace the theft to something that was stolen from their own possession," said Christie Yeiser, regional vice president for the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama.
"You want to treat your personal information like the valuable commodity it is," she said. "Make sure you shred any documents that have information, such as bank account information, Social Security (number), credit card or any other personal information."
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum parking lot, or until the trucks reach full capacity, Yeiser said.
She said there will be two trucks this year, and the parking lot will be marked off into two lanes to limit wait times.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a no-contact event, and people are asked to have their documents in the trunk area of their vehicle.
Only paper documents will be accepted, and there is a limit of three bags or three boxes per vehicle.
"It's a great event," Yeiser said. "It's something we look forward to every year being able to provide to our community. We would like to thank our presenting sponsor this year — Good Samaritan Hospice."
For information, call 256-740-8224.
Also, Yeiser said if you miss Friday's shred day, the next free shred event will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 13 at Epic Church, 607 14th St., Decatur.
For information about that event, call 256-355-2226, or you can check bbb.org to look for future events.
"We are pleased to have two trucks participate this year," Yeiser said. "We hope to get this event in unless we have severe weather."
