MUSCLE SHOALS — A local contractor is continuing to add new sidewalks along Brookford Street north of Avalon Avenue.
The project is the latest in a series of sidewalk projects designed to promote alternative transportation.
City Engineer Brad Williams said the contractor, Nelms and Gasque Construction of Muscle Shoals, has been working for about a month.
"They're making pretty good progress," Williams said.
He said the project is about 25% complete.
The Brookford segment runs from Avalon Avenue north to the point the street turns to the east and becomes Edwards Avenue. From there it runs to Firestone Avenue and ties into the existing sidewalk.
Once that's complete, Williams said the contractor has a section of sidewalk to build on Elledge Lane and a small piece on Brown Street.
He said the contractor is being careful not to cause too much disruption in the neighborhood. They have to cut out sections of residents' driveways to lay the new sidewalk.
"They don't want to take out too many driveways at once," Williams said.
He said it will be another four or five months until the project is completed, depending on the weather.
