Laiken Knight never expected to gain fame from the lip-syncing app Musical.ly. She was only having fun, singing and dancing to her favorite songs.
It wasn’t until the end of her eighth-grade year that Knight’s viewers on the app began noticing her resemblance to a young Kylie Jenner. Everyone who watched her 15-second videos would hashtag the celebrity’s name, causing her number of followers to multiply.
Soon, Knight would be gaining the attention of a lot of modeling and acting agents.
“I didn’t really understand it because Musical.ly is just a lip-syncing app, and I thought she wasn’t even doing anything,” said Kelli Knight, Laiken’s mom. “She was just being silly and having a good time.”
At first, Kelli thought the messages they were receiving from agents were spam, but when Knight kept getting them, she finally decided to respond back.
Knight and her mom went to visit an agency in Atlanta, Georgia, did an interview, and was signed that same day. She has been working ever since.
Now 15 years old, Knight has had her fair share of experience. She’s been on a movie set with Shaquille O’Neal; appeared on the TV show "Nashville"; she’s been on a runway in Atlanta; and she's modeling for prom dress and wedding gown lines.
Last month, Knight even got to be in a Mason Ramsey, also known as the “Walmart Yodeling Kid,” music video.
“I didn’t know how I felt about being in the video at first,” Knight said. “But he is so adorable. It was so much fun.”
Knight gets calls wanting her to do gigs all the time.
“She could do gigs weekly, but she doesn’t want to give up school and her teenager years,” Kelli said. “So she picks and chooses what she wants to do. At first, I thought that it would hurt her. I figured they would stop calling her if she started turning away work, but they call her every week wanting her to do stuff.”
Knight sometimes has to make some tough decisions. She gave up cheerleading because the squad couldn’t work with her schedule. Last year, she was supposed to go to New York for a week, but she turned it down because it was homecoming week at her school, and she wanted to participate in all the activities.
“It’s hard because I have to keep my grades up, and I have to decide if I want to go and model, or stay at school,” Knight said. “Towards the end of the school year, my grades were going down and I had to figure out how I was going to juggle it all.”
Being an actor and a model can be exhausting. There are times when her feet are bleeding from being on a runway for five days straight, or times when she has to film the same scene over and over again.
Her mother said many think Laiken is making good money and living her best life, but she works for it.
“She filmed a movie in a cemetery last summer,” her mother said. “She filmed all day in the 110-degree weather and she was exhausted. She was crying by the time she left that day. It broke my heart.”
Knight had a lot of opportunities open up for her since her success on Musical.ly, such as famous designers wanting her to model their dresses and being invited to participate in Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen competition.
She doesn’t allow the fame to change her.
“I don’t ever want to come across like I’m trying to brag,” Knight said. “I’m trying to inspire kids my age that you can reach your goals, and that just because you’re young you can still do big things.”
When other girls ask how they can do what she does, Knight tells them she doesn’t really know because she didn’t seek this out herself. Still, she tells them to get in contact with an agent and to stay positive.
“Sometimes, doors open for you and you don’t even know they’re going to open,” Knight said. “Sometimes, you just have to take chances and go for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.