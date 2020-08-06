FLORENCE — Rob Carnegie is aware of the potential threat silver carp poses to the Tennessee River at the Shoals, but so far, anglers participating in fishing tournaments have not reported any issues.
The Florence-Lauderdale Tourism director said he keeps in contact with tournament officials about the invasive fish.
"We check in every once and a while with the tournaments and they said there were no issues that they've heard about from the anglers," Carnegie said. "I knew that Kentucky Lake had been hit hard."
The presence of silver carp in Kentucky Lake has had a $3 million impact on fishing tournaments, and is also impacting the sale of lakefront property in that area, said Mike Butler, CEO of the Tennessee Wildlife Association.
Butler was participating Wednesday in a webinar concerning the threat of silver carp presented by the Tennessee Valley Authority. The event featured multi-agency experts who are working together to find a solution to the migration of the carp into the Tennessee River system.
"Our agency has confirmed the presence of silver carp in Pickwick Reservoir, but I am uncertain about any sightings near Florence," said Chris Greene, chief of fisheries for the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.
He said experts believe the leading edge of silver carp in the Tennessee River system is in Pickwick Reservoir.
"I am not aware of any confirmed sightings in Wilson Reservoir, but we did have a confirmed silver carp captured by a commercial angler in Wheeler Reservoir," Greene said.
One bit of good news is that the federal government has approved $25 million in funding to help combat silver carp.
"We had a sigh of relief when we heard the money came in and how they planned to divide up the money," Carnegie said.
In 2021, Butler said there will be another $25 million appropriation, including an additional $3 million for contract fishing, which has been one of the most effective ways to battle spread of the carp.
"Commercial fishing is one of the best methods for mass removal," said Thom Benson, of the Tennessee Aquarium.
Another control measure still being studied is a bio-acoustic barrier that uses lights and sound to prevent the fish from moving into new territory. Asian carp are highly sensitive to sounds, lights and disturbances within the water.
The precast concrete units that are installed at the bottom of the channel near a lock or dam feature speakers, high-intensity lights and a bubble system, which effectively creates a sound-and-light bubble curtain.
The barrier was installed in November.
One such system is being tested at the Barkley Lock and Dam in Kentucky.
Fish are also caught and, so far, 35, have been fitted with transmitters that allow biologists to track the fish and plot their movements.
"What that will do is provide scientific information to determine movement patterns through locks and dams, and where the barriers should go and how they can be made more effective," said Cody Harty, aquatic nuisance species coordinator for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Silver carp threaten the management of fisheries, sport fisheries, ecosystems, recreation and economic development, according to TVA.
The fish are believed to migrate upstream and pass through locks, but the data is uncertain regarding their abundance, movement and reproduction rates.
Silver carp are prolific and can quickly become overabundant. This can lead to adverse impacts to native fish populations in the lakes and rivers that they infest because they out-compete other fish for food and space.
Greene said reports by anglers of silver carp sightings have been infrequent. He encourages anglers who see or catch a silver carp to notify the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division at asiancarp@DCNR.Alabama.gov.
