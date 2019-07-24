FLORENCE — Noted country music artist and actress Stella Parton surprised the audience at Tuesday night's performance by W.C. Handy Music Festival act Tom Pallardy and the O*M*G! Band.
The band promised a "special guest" would join them during the show, and Parton was asked to come on stage late in the band's set at Wilson Park.
Parton joined the band for two songs.
She also provided an introduction during the opening night of the Zodiac Players' presentation of "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" at the Shoals Theater in May. Parton portrayed the lead female role of Miss Mona in touring productions of the play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.