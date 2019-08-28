FLORENCE — One of the Shoals' most beloved artists, Donnie Fritts, died in his sleep Tuesday after being hospitalized for several weeks following open heart surgery.
He was 76.
Fritts's story goes back to the days of the City Drug Store and the early days of the Shoals music scene.
He will be remembered for songs like "Breakfast In Bed," "We Had It All" and "Memphis Women and Chicken."
Fritts released five albums and appeared in nine movies, according to IMDb.com, including three movies directed by the famed Sam Peckinpah.
