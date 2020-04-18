FLORENCE — Singin' River Brewery is accepting orders for the next batch of hand sanitizer the brewery is producing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Co-owner Rob Jones said the next batch of sanitzer will be available Tuesday.
Quantities are limited. Jones said the product is available on a first come, first served basis.
"We are using the World Health Organization/FDA approved recipe that is in a liquid form," Jones said. "We are being very cautious in procuring our raw materials to make sure that we follow the FDA requirements."
Michelle Jones said they had been working on hand sanitizer for a month before the taproom closed.
To purchase, send a purchase order with your company name via email, along with total quantity, to rob@singinriverbrewing.com. The brewery is not accepting verbal orders.
Once payment is made, buyers can schedule a pick-up time Tuesday through Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. The online invoice will serve as final order confirmation. Payment is upon receipt.
One to five half-gallon jugs are $35 each, while one to five one-gallon jugs are $60 each. Quantity discounts are available.
