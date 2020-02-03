FLORENCE — Singin' River Brewing Co. is hosting a fundraiser Thursday for Tennessee Riverkeeper, an organization that protects the Tennessee and Cumberland River watersheds through the enforcement of environmental laws and educating the public.
The event is from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in the taproom and includes a silent auction.
Music will be provided by Mitch Mann at 5 p.m., Janet and Will McFarlane at 6 p.m., and The Charlie Rose Trio at 7 p.m.
For information, call 256-366-1937
