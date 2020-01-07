MUSCLE SHOALS — The railroad crossing on Sixth Street will be closed until Thursday while Norfolk Southern Railway workers complete routine maintenance.
Mayor David Bradford said signs were placed at Sixth Street and Woodward Avenue warning motorists the road is closed at the crossing and open only to local traffic.
"It looks like scheduled maintenance," Bradford said.
In August, the railroad made similar repairs to railroad crossings in Sheffield.
Muscle Shoals Police said in a social media post the crossing is expected to reopen Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.