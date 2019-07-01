TUSCUMBIA — Bids for a project to resurface nearly two miles of Sixth Street near Muscle Shoals will be opened July 26.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the project involves resurfacing 1.9 miles of Sixth Street from Elledge Lane to just west of Counts Drive near Shoals Research Air Park.
This portion of Sixth Street lies outside Muscle Shoals city limits and is maintained by the Colbert County Road Department.
The Transportation Department estimates the project will cost between $485,381 to $593,244. The contract calls for the work to be completed in 30 working days.
