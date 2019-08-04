W.C. Handy Music Festival Chair Tori Bailey said the 10-day festival honoring the "Father of the Blues" could get smaller, but that would be determined by the individuals and business owners who host events, not the festival's Steering Committee.
Bailey called the 2019 festival, which began in 1982, a success.
"People think we control the event," Bailey said Friday. "We don't. We steer it."
She said that means approved festival events are run by the event coordinator and not the Steering Committee. Even if an event isn't well attended, if the event coordinator is passionate about it, festival officials will allow it to happen and support it, she said.
"There are certainly rules and city ordinances, and we make sure those are followed," Bailey said. "Other than that, it's what the event coordinator wants to do."
Estimates of the number of events in this year's festival, which ran from July 19 to July 28, range from 200 to 300. Bailey said it looks like there are more and more people attending the festival.
"Some of the outdoor events were larger," she said. "Indoor events were packed full, even more than in previous years."
On any given day, there can be as many as 30 events throughout a three-county, seven-city area starting in the early afternoon and lasting until past midnight.
The festival added a new parade in Tuscumbia that will return next year. Bailey said the "Courtin' the Blues" event in downtown Florence that didn't occur this year will return next year with a new event coordinator.
Tuscumbia's parade included an event on the Colbert County Courthouse lawn that was well received, Bailey said. County Commission Chairman David Black and County Administrator Roger Creekmore would like to see more events on the lawn, said Bailey, who is also a county commissioner.
While downtown Florence saw an abundance of foot traffic due to the number of venues that can host events, Sheffield and Tuscumbia are poised to host more Handy festival events as the number of venues increases.
"We're seeing more interest in Sheffield and Tuscumbia," longtime festival volunteer Dick Cooper said. "Tuscumbia is going to really make a splash next year, and I hope Sheffield does the same."
Downtown Florence Alliance Director Stephanie Vess said she thought this year's event went well.
"Handy always brings a buzz," she said. "It's great to see the progress over time, and how our community continues to be excited about the music in area. I didn't hear any complaints."
Cooper said he doesn't think the event is getting too large, per se, but it is becoming more difficult to take care of all the "bells and whistles" and logistics of the events.
"I think some events didn't do as well as they have in the past," he said. "I think for the most part, everything was well attended. The reason we talked about reducing the size of it is because it about ... works you to death."
Musician Brad Guin said aside from some band members being paid late, the festival went well.
He played at a sold-out event at the Shoals Theatre featuring songwriters Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham and other local musicians.
"Most everything I played seemed well attended," he said. "I had a good time and enjoyed myself."
Guin said there were many out-of-town visitors attending this year's festival.
"There were older and younger people at many of the events," Bailey said.
She said young people were being more and more exposed to blues and jazz musicians while out with their families.
Bailey said many of the outdoor events had good attendance, likely helped by a cold front that brought rain and unseasonably cool temperatures early in the week.
While it provided comfortable weather, several events had to be be delayed or rescheduled to another day.
Bailey said business owner Trip Bower charged $10 for "VIP parking" near the Shoals Theatre for Friday's concert and donated the money for a Handy Music Camp scholarship for a student who might not otherwise be able to afford it.
"We're really grateful," she said.
Cooper is trying to verify his suspicion that the W.C. Handy Music Festival is the largest festival in the U.S. that honors a person of color. The festival lasts 10 days, has events in three counties and seven cities, and a bike ride that traverses three states.
"It's a phenomenon in its own right," he said. "It's so tied into the music heritage of the place."
