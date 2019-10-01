FLORENCE — You see it all around these days — people sporting an intricate rose, a religious symbol, a favorite character, or even a message in a loved one’s handwriting.
Some keep it minimal, while others wear them head to toe.
The designs for tattoos are as varied as the people who wear them on their skin. Many have personal meaning to the wearer, while others are chosen for their aesthetic appeal.
The Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is celebrating this unconventional art form through its new exhibit “Skin and Ink: The Art of Tattoo,” on display until mid-October.
Florence Arts and Museums Superintendent Libby Jordan said she first got the idea for a tattoo exhibit while visiting with Barbara Broach, the former director of the center.
“She showed a photograph to me from her phone of someone she knew who had an interesting tattoo,” Jordan recalled. “I just thought it was beautiful.”
While admiring the beauty of the tattoo, Jordan began reflecting on the cultural evolution of tattoos.
While tattoos have existed for thousands of years in multiple cultures across the world, they later became stigmatized in Western culture.
“The tattoos now are not what they used to be,” Jordan said. “Back a couple generations ago, tattoos were pretty much for sailors, or that’s what you thought of. But now, they truly are considered an art form and expression that is generally accepted. We wanted to show a wide variety of these examples as art.”
Kennedy-Douglass Program Coordinator Christ Britten expressed similar sentiments.
“Tattoo is certainly an art form that, like others, has adopted many styles and genres throughout the ages,” she said. “They can be both personal adornments and culturally significant artifacts.”
Britten and Jordan decided to connect with tattoo artists at Allegory Arts in Florence for the exhibit.
Artists at Allegory are well-versed in custom designs with personal meanings and stories — a fact that inspired the name of the business.
The cultural and historical significance of tattoos is also something close to the heart for artists like Eva Huber, an owner/partner of Allegory Arts.
“Tattoo is one of the earliest forms of art for our species,” she said. “Now people are collecting works of art directly on their bodies, artworks that express exactly what they wish.”
The exhibit features a collection of original drawings and photographs by Huber, Ulysses Blair, Daniel Evers, Victor Thompson and Cammeron Donnelley.
The artists will be present at 6 p.m. Thursday for a gallery talk to discuss their unique designs.
“I think that the general public will enjoy seeing the variety of the art that we have here in Florence, and some options that are there,” Jordan said.
