Having a bed to sleep on at the end of the day is something that most of us take for granted, but for some children, a bed is a luxury their families can’t afford.
The new local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is aiming to solve that issue by assembling and delivering beds to children in need — mattresses and bedding included.
Co-president Shelly Hollis first heard about Sleep in Heavenly Peace and its mission at a Christian women’s conference last year. One of the speakers was the president of the Hartselle chapter, the first in Alabama.
“That just kind of lit the fire — hearing him talk about what they were doing there — and I just started my investigation,” Hollis said.
That was in November. In May, Hollis and her husband found themselves at a training session in the Sleep in Heavenly Peace headquarters of Twin Falls, Idaho.
The Shoals chapter was live by late July. The team currently has 10 to 12 core members, Hollis said.
As an educator of nearly three decades, Hollis said hearing about the need for beds wasn’t new to her.
“I think that has just been one of the things that has urged me on to start the chapter here,” she said. “I know that a good night’s sleep is just so important for education. If a kid has not had a good night’s sleep, they are not going to be able to learn as efficiently and as effectively as they could.”
The organization serves kids ages 3 to 17. The Shoals chapter covers Lauderdale and Colbert counties, as well as parts of Lawrence counties in Alabama and Tennessee.
In less than a week, Hollis has received five bed requests.
Despite being in its early stages, the Shoals chapter has already received significant support from the community. Hollis said individuals and businesses have contributed through monetary and item donations.
“Lowe’s Home Improvement here in Muscle Shoals has been a huge contributor,” she added. “They donated some lumber, they’ve donated some tools, and then they gave us some really good discounts.”
Core member Sherri Baker, also an educator, said she has enjoyed several aspects of the organization, from the accountability to the inclusiveness. One of her favorite parts is the motto: “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”
Like Hollis, Baker said she has heard the need discussed several times in her job.
“I was telling someone about what the mission is, and the response was, ‘Do we really have kids without beds in our area?’ and it kind of surprised me that most people just don’t realize that,” she said.
The local chapter has held one practice run of bed building. According to Hollis, the process is like an assembly line. A couple hours of solid work can yield as many as 10 bunkbeds.
Each bunkbed costs about $350 to make.
Baker said the idea of building beds was daunting at first, but she found the process simple and fun.
“It was so easy, the way they had the steps and the assembly line. Everything was so well laid out that everybody did their little part, and at the end we had a bed,” Baker said with a laugh.
Baker said her husband is involved, and her daughters and sons-in-law plan to help out. Volunteers can contribute as much time as they wish, she added.
“I was surprised at how much fun it was — just the camaraderie of the group,” Baker said. “I could see the benefit of, for instance, a company saying, ‘We’re going to do this for a team-building activity’ or a church or a youth group. I could see how it’s something that you’re going to feel good about, but it’s also going to be a fun time and a great way to spend time together.”
For anyone wanting to host a build day, Hollis said groups can raise the money and provide volunteers, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace will bring the tools, lumber and more wherever they want to hold the event.
