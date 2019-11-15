FLORENCE — History buffs who plan to participate in the city's next downtown walking tour won't be using a brochure to learn about the buildings they visit. They'll be using their smartphones.
“We wanted to do something a little different than your typical walking tour with a brochure,” said Afore Preservation consultant Katie Randall. “We wanted to do something that we thought kids and their parents and grandparents could be involved in, and might find fun and educational.”
The historical data will be generated by a collection of QR codes that are posted outside downtown structures.
“When you place your camera on one of these QR codes, it will give you the option to open up a website, and from that website, you can really navigate to all the different stops on the tour,” said Florence Historical Board member Brian Murphy, another consultant for the tour.
The tour was created and sustained by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area with the help of consultants. The developers and consultants used OnCell— a popular platform for park and museum apps — to create the QR codes.
Murphy said the goal is to offer a new way to present local history.
“That’s what we’re really always looking to do — to look for new and innovative ways to interact with people concerning a lot of the historical information that sometimes might not be accessible,” he added. “This platform really gives us the opportunity to reach people by telling more of a visual story, by telling a thematic story."
In addition to the building’s history, Murphy said participants will get information on the business history and its architectural history.
Randall said the QR codes are a good alternative to the traditional historic marker. The historical information, photographs and links can be updated over time as the buildings continue to evolve and serve new purposes.
“It’s really flexible in that way, and we felt like that was kind of an important thing to do. It's also just kind of thinking a little differently about how we commemorate historic buildings," she said.
More than 15 businesses and other buildings in the downtown area have signed up to be part of the tour. They all have a QR code decal on display. Randall said they hope to add more businesses over time.
“We hope that it makes people look at the landscape around them a little differently, and think about the history behind these places, and also the importance of the architecture of these buildings,” Randall added.
“If either of those things were to be lost on the landscape, how would it change the feel of our downtown, and how would it change the quality of life here in Florence?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.