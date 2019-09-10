Authorities are warning motorists traveling Alabama 157 near the Lawrence County Line to use caution due to smoke from a nearby grass fire obscuring visibility on the highway.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said several volunteer fire departments and the Alabama Forestry Department are battling a 150 acre grass fire around milepost 56 near Spangler Lane.
Colbert EMA and Helen Keller Ambulance Services is providing rehab service for the firefighters.
Smoke from the fire was blowing toward the highway.
The fire started as a controlled burn that got out of hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.