Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul provided an update through a news release this morning about COVID-19 economic impact payments for Social Security beneficiaries.
The Department of the Treasury announced April 1 that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive an economic impact payment, according to the release.
The IRS will use the information on Form SSA-1099 to generate $1,200 economic impact payments to Social Security beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.
The treasury department, not Social Security, will make automatic payments to Social Security beneficiaries. Beneficiaries will receive these payments by direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their Social Security benefits, according to the release
Saul said for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients, they are working closely with the Department of Treasury to address questions about those recipients "in an attempt to make the issuance of economic impact payments as quick and efficient as possible. We realize people are concerned, and the IRS will provide additional information at www.irs.gov/coronavirus when available. Please note that we will not consider economic impact payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months."
There will be updates to the Social Security’s COVID-19 web page at socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/ as details become available, according to the release.
