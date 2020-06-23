The purchase of the Cherokee Industrial Landfill will close today, but it will be a while before Colbert County residents and local governments begin taking their inert waste to the new landfill near Barton Riverfront Industrial Park.
The Solid Waste Disposal Authority of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia approved the purchase of the landfill in May, a project that was nearly a year in the making.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, the authority's chairman, said the deal will close today.
"We signed all the documents for it Friday," the mayor said.
He said a total of $18.6 million in bonds were sold, but $2.4 million will be set aside for future expansion.
"It's permitted for additional space," Underwood said. "Now is the time to go ahead and borrow money to expand two more cells."
From every dollar spent on tipping fees, Underwood said a percentage will go toward retiring the bond debt. It will be put into a sinking fund with three goals:
• To help fund expansion and upgrades.
• Royalties that will be paid back to the member governments, as well as the Colbert County Commission.
• Money for operations and profit for the operator, CWI Enterprises.
"He is motivated to run it as efficiently as possible to make sure he has money for operations," Underwood said of CWI owner Steve Witmer.
The landfill is permitted to accept inert waste, construction and demolition waste, and old appliances, often referred to as "white goods."
Household garbage collected by Colbert County and the municipalities will continue to be taken to the transfer station at the existing landfill in Tuscumbia.
Underwood said it will be a few weeks before the county and cities will begin taking items to the new facility.
He said at this point, Tuscumbia is not raising garbage rates, which also include weekly pickup of yard trash and other items.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said his city's rates are not increasing, but could in the future. He said at $13 per month, Muscle Shoals has the lowest garbage rates in Colbert County.
What municipalities spent driving to Cherokee to dump their trucks should be covered by the quarterly royalty fees.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the county is "taking a wait and see approach" on garbage collection fees.
He said county officials anticipate an increase in tipping fees at the new landfill. Creekmore said they want to see how much more it costs to drive to Cherokee and the amount of the royalty payments.
The county has two trucks assigned to western Colbert County that currently drive back to Tuscumbia to dump their loads. He said the costs could offset themselves, but he needs more time to make that determination.
Landfill Manager Mike Shewbart said job application forms were dropped off at the landfill office for employees who want to apply at the new facility.
"They have been told no benefits, no insurance and no retirement," Shewbart said. "That's a big letdown for us."
He said the county wants to continue its recycling program, but must find ways to make the program more cost effective.
