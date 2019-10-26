MUSCLE SHOALS — It's been about nine months since the city changed the way the Public Works Department picks up residents' garbage, and they're still having problems.
Kevin Williams, who is in charge of the city's curbside trash and debris pickup, said residents are asked to have their carts at the curb no later than 6 a.m. and have them correctly positioned.
"We sent out a mailer to everybody, put stickers on carts and people are still turning them backwards," Williams said.
He said the new automated arm garbage trucks can dump a cart turned the wrong way, but it increases the potential for loose garbage to end up in the street. The cart's handle should be pointed at the curb and not the street. Green stickers with an arrow pointed toward the street have also been affixed to each cart.
He also warns residents not to stacks bags of garbage beside the carts because drivers are instructed not to get out and pick them up. Residents should not throw the left behind bags in their brush piles, either, he said.
"We're still having growing pains," Williams said.
The city invested $597,156 in three Sidewinder trucks purchased from New Way Refuse Trucks.
Similar trucks are being used in Florence, Sheffield and Tuscumbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.