Lillian Glanton has attended songwriting festivals all over the country and wondered why there wasn't one in the Shoals.
She decided to do something about it, and will present the first Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival Friday in Saturday in six venues in Florence and Sheffield.
"I'm a songwriter myself and about three years ago I asked myself why is there not a songwriters festival in the hit recording capital of the world," Glanton said, referring to the slogan used to describe the area in the 1960s and 70s.
The festival includes free events at four venues and two ticketed events, she said.
She has commitments from nearly 90 songwriters from all across the country and the Shoals.
The first ticketed event is 7 p.m. Friday at Singin' River Live in downtown Florence.
The show will feature Clint Daniels, Troy Jones, Mark Nesler, Faren Rachels, Drew Parker and Jordan Rager, who have written hit songs for artists including Luke Combs, Eric Church, Kenny Chesney and others. Advance tickets are $15 and $20 at the door.
On Saturday at the Mane Room in Florence, Phillip White, James LeBlanc and Angela Hacker will perform at 4 p.m. while songwriters, Gary Baker, Mark Narmore, Billy Lawson and Leslie Satcher will perform at 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 or $20 at the door.
They've written songs recorded by Blake Shelton, George Strait and a host of other country stars.
Saturday also will feature free shows at Swampers at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa and 306 Back Alley Sports Bar in Florence, and Dorm 11 in Sheffield and Champy's Famous Fried Chicken in Muscle Shoals.
The shows will take place at each venue from noon-3 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. featuring a variety of songwriters. A complete schedule and list of performs is available at muscleshoalssongwritersfestival.com
Glanton said the idea is for fans to see and hear the songwriters who penned some of their favorite songs and hear the stories that inspired the writers.
She was originally going to reach out to song songwriter friends in Nashville and the Shoals, but started getting emails from songwriters outside the southeast who wanted to participate.
"All of these songwriters want to come to Muscle Shoals," she said. "Muscle Shoals is a magical place, especially if you're a creator of music."
Glanton said she is also opening a new business in November on Jackson Highway in Sheffield called Muscle Shoals Song Rooms, which will be a place where songwriters can write songs.
