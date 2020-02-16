An state representative is seeking a resolution from the Colbert County Commission before submitting a bill that would give the commission the authority to approve or deny inmate re-entry programs that operate in the county.
Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, said he would not submit the bill if he didn't receive at least a 4-2 majority vote on the resolution.
Commissioner Tommy Barnes said the bill, which is still in draft form, is in the process of being rewritten.
According to the draft bill, obtaining a permit would be required before anyone could operate a re-entry program in Colbert County. It would authorize the county commission to establish requirements for the operation of the program, and authorize the commission to charge a permit fee of no less than $500.
It would also establish a community re-entry committee to handle the permitting requirements of the program, and for the investigation of these programs.
The facilities would also be subject to periodic inspections by various county officials, including the sheriff and district attorney.
Under existing law, there is no requirement that any person or organization operating such a program be licensed by a local government authority.
In 2018, some residents became alarmed about the prospect of sex offenders living at a proposed faith-based re-entry program that would be located at the old Four Way Inn motel on U.S. 43 in Tuscumbia.
Residents were shocked to learn that neither the county commission, the sheriff, police chief nor anyone else could keep the program from operating at the old motel.
The state fire marshal, however, informed the owners of the motel that they would have to make numerous modifications to the building before the facility could be used for the program.
The Four Way Inn was purchased by a company affiliated with McVantage Packaging, formerly McKinney Lumber Co., which is located near the motel.
McVantage Packaging co-owner Chester McKinney said Friday renovations to satisfy the state fire marshal's requirements are continuing.
McKinney said minister Ron Ethridge would be in charge of the re-entry program, known as "Journey," which would operate at the motel.
"We are a work in progress," McKinney said, "and we're progressing. We're not the same animal we were two years ago."
The Journey website contains information about the program, about Ethridge and facility manager Tim Copeland. Applications for acceptance into the program are available o nthe site.
Ethridge said he's been approached by several local churches about helping with the program.
"I have not had a negative reaction from anybody," he said.
Much of the furor over the program existing at the hotel was the potential presence of registered sex offenders.
"We're not accepting sex offenders at this time," Ethridge said Friday. "If we did, we'd fill it up tomorrow."
McVantage Packaging Co-owner Joe McKinney said the program would provide supervision of the inmates who are accepted into the program.
"Would you prefer them to be supervised or unsupervised?" he asked.
Sorrell said the primary concern is about sex offenders. He said community members do not want more brought into Colbert County from other parts of the state.
"I don't think anyone has a problem trying to rehabilitate drug addicts," he said. "I think what they're trying to do is a good thing. I'm not sure they're going about it the right way."
He said there are already about 164 registered sex offenders living in Colbert County.
Part of Sorrell's bill would involve the county's ability to inspect the facility and to have some oversight of the program.
If the commission approves the resolution, and it's approved by the Legislature, it would be placed on the general election ballot in November to be voted on by county residents.
"It's a touchy situation," Commissioner Charles Hovater said. "We've looked at a few things that need to be changed. It's still up in the air as far as I'm concerned."
Commissioner Jimmy Gardiner said he would support the resolution, but expressed concern about resources and costs associated with monitoring and inspecting the facility.
"I appreciate him wanting to take some action on this issue, because I know it's been an issue in our county," Gardiner said.
Barnes said commissioners asked County Attorney Edgar Black to make a few adjustments to the bill. He said Sorrell is having the bill rewritten to reflect those changes.
Efforts to reach Black Friday were unsuccessful.
"We should have a new bill by our March 3 meeting," Barnes said. "Overall, I don't see a lot of negatives in it at all."
He said he felt like there should be some oversight outside the Journey organization.
"We want people to be reformed and become a part of society, but with that comes a little bit of accountability," he said. "We should not be anti-parolee. We want people working, regardless of their past."
Efforts on Friday to reach Commission Chairman David Black and Commissioners Darol Bendall and Tori Bailey were unsuccessful.
