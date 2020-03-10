MUSCLE SHOALS — State Rep. Andrew Sorrell said Monday a bill seeking to regulate certain inmate re-entry programs in Colbert County could be approved by the state House this week.
Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, said the bill is designed to give the Colbert County Commission oversight of inmate re-entry programs that include sex offenders.
The bill is a response to public outcry concerning an an inmate re-entry program that was being developed at the old Four Way Inn hotel on U.S. 43 in Tuscumbia.
Members of the public were shocked to learn that neither local governments nor the county sheriff had the power to prevent the program from operating. That program has experienced some setbacks and is not yet in operation.
Sorrell listened to the concerns of Sheffield resident Betty McCutcheon, who has worked with sex abuse victims.
Sheffield City Councilman Ronnie Wicks and Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson attended the meeting, which was preceded by a meeting of Alabama state retirees.
McCutcheon told Sorrell she would like to see re-entry programs in Colbert County take care of Colbert County offenders and not accept inmates from outside the county.
"Colbert County does not need sex offenders coming from all over our state," she said. "Our children are at risk."
Sorrell said he tried to make his bill, HB393, as strict as possible and while he agrees with McCutcheon's concerns, there's only so far the bill can go.
"Here's my problem I've run into," the legislator said. "I don't like bringing in the sex offenders from other parts of the state. I want to prevent that. The problem is, I can't do that constitutionally."
Sorrell said a local act approved for Chilton County in 2014 prevented the "clustering" of sex offenders, but a federal judge ruled that the county could not dictate where the offenders lived. The local act stated sex offenders had to live at least 300 feet from another sex offender.
Sorrell's bill would allow the county commission to issue a license for re-entry programs that include sex offenders.
The lawmaker said the bill does not impact inmate re-entry programs that do not include sex offenders.
"I've been very careful with how I've crafted this bill so that no one is going to be able to say this is just the same thing Chilton County did," Sorrell said. "I've tried to really make it different because if you straight up prohibit them, it's going to be thrown out in court."
Sorrell originally wanted a resolution from the Colbert County Commission stating commissioners supported the bill before he introduced it. While he still expects a resolution will be passed, he introduced the bill after receiving verbal confirmation from four commissioners that they would support it.
The bill has been introduced into the House, Sorrell said, and could be sent to the Senate later this week.
If the bill is approved by the Senate, it will be on the general election ballot in November for a vote by Colbert County residents.
Williamson said there are about 160 registered sex offenders living in Colbert County. He has a deputy responsible for keeping tabs on the offenders.
"We've implemented several programs to make sure we are keeping up with them," Williamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.