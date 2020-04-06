FLORENCE — Sounds of gunshots have been heard at the site of the standoff between authorities and a man who is in a wooded area off Limestone Street.
Authorities have been talking with the man for hours after the discovery of a dead body in a house located in the 400 block of Plum Street. That entire area has been blocked off.
A short while ago, an ambulance that was parked on standby backed from the area and authorities warned everyone to back away.
Soon after, what sounded like gunshots could be heard.
There are no details yet as to what led to the man's death, nor has the dead man been identified.
People are warned to avoid the area.
