SHEFFIELD — The South Atlanta Avenue railroad crossing will be closed today to allow Norfolk Southern Railway to make improvements to the crossing.
The railway made improvements to the Montgomery Avenue crossing on Tuesday.
In late May, the railroad began replacing railroad ties along the tracks that pass through the city and cross South Atlanta and Montgomery avenues, Southwest 12th and Douglas streets.
