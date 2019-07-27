FLORENCE — The start of the school year is fast approaching, and Southwire will be giving away school supplies today at its facility on Helton Drive.
Families in need may visit anytime from 10 a.m. to noon to pick up the school supplies and enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream, snow cones and a bouncy house.
“Each year we try to make our Back to School event bigger and better,” said Zach Taylor, plant manager of the Florence Southwire. “This doesn’t happen without the support of our local community, and especially our sponsors. I hope it helps everyone have a great start to the new school year.”
Southwire will have 1,500 bags of basic school supplies on hand. The bags will be divided into two categories—kindergarten through third grade, and fourth through 12th grades.
Bags will be limited to three per family unless all children in need are present.
No documentation is necessary to receive a bag.
The giveaway is part of the wire company’s annual “Back to School” event, an initiative of their Project Gift program. Southwire has given away more than 23,000 bags of school supplies nationwide over the years.
This is the eighth year the Florence location has participated in the event.
