MUSCLE SHOALS — Courtney Atkins said the goal for the team of special needs children she's coaching is to participate in games on the city's new Miracle Field at Gattman Park.
The children recently showed off their basketball skills during an exhibition they spent weeks practicing for.
"I started this last summer around June," Atkins said. "I have a son who has Autism. He's high functioning, but he's not able to play recreational sports. I've always wanted to provide something so he feels like he part of the team."
Her son, Eli, is 11 years old.
So she reached out and found other children around the area and formed the Shoals United Stars. They practiced dribbling, passing and shooting skills once a week. She recruited other children to serve as buddies for each team member to help them out.
Atkins said the practice sessions helped the children develop not only their basketball skills, but socialization and communication skills.
She received a "huge" donation from someone in the community that allowed her to buy uniforms for the players and T-shirts for their buddies.
On exhibition night, the team displayed their basketball skills for their parents.
The team is taking a break, Atkins said, but will regroup and her plan is for them to participate in games at the new Miracle Field.
