MUSCLE SHOALS — The Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its fundraiser rodeo Friday and Saturday at the North Alabama State Fairgrounds.
The rodeo will feature competitors from the Professional Cowboy Association and International Professional Rodeo Association. It is part of both organizations' competition circuit.
"We are a sanctioned event," Spring Valley Fire Chief Keith Reaves said.
The event raises money for the fire department and provides entertainment for the community, he said.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and free for children 5 and younger. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. with competition beginning at 7 p.m.
Reaves said Spring Valley was the first volunteer fire department in the Shoals to sponsor a rodeo.
