ST. FLORIAN — Faced with the significant expense of renovating an aging Town Hall, council member Matthew Connolly said the town decided to move forward with an entirely new building that will be adjacent to its senior citizens center.
Mayor Pam Stumpe said construction of the new town hall began June 5. The building is expected to be completed in February 2020.
"We were going to redo our existing Town Hall and we just decided to build a new one," the mayor said.
Connolly said estimates indicated it could cost $250,000 to $300,000 to renovate the existing building, which he said likely dates back to the 1970s. He said the current building is "no longer sufficient to serve the needs of the town."
Connolly said the parking lot at the existing Town Hall would fill up on monthly court dates, and there was very little room to add on to the building.
He said discussions about a new town hall date back to the administration of the late Mayor Don Strait, who died in February 2018.
Stumpe said the new town hall will cost about "a half a million dollars" to construct. It is being built on town-owned property and will be attached to the existing senior citizens center near the town's park on St. Florian Road.
Connolly said the town had the money to build the center, but financed a portion of the construction so it could retain funds in case of an emergency.
He said the new building will be accessible from the senior center, and the center would be used for municipal court.
The 3,400-square-foot building will have offices for the mayor and town clerk, Stumpe said, and a room where council meetings will be held. Like the current Town Hall, the new building also will house the Police Department.
"It will be a whole lot bigger," the mayor said.
Stumpe said the Town Hall was originally a garage. She said at this time there are no plans for the existing building.
Pierce and Allred Construction of Florence is building the new town hall, Stumpe said.
St. Florian was founded in 1872, but was not incorporated until August 1970.
"I think this is going to be very positive for the town," Connolly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.