ST. FLORIAN — Ronnie Lewis cocked his ear toward St. Florian Road on Saturday and listened to the noise coming from the tractor parade winding its ways toward the town park.
The Danville resident was waiting for his 14-year-old grandson, Wyatt Crowe, who was driving Lewis' 1952 John Deere Model A tractor.
"He'll be that next green tractor," Lewis said, pointing toward a clearing.
And sure enough, the next one was the green tractor with an American flag attached to it.
His wife, Brenda, said her husband came to Oktoberfest last year and loved it.
"He wanted to come back because it was so nice," she said.
Saturday was her first time to attend the event.
Her husband said he thinks the festival has grown since 2018.
"It's twice as big," he said. "They have absolutely got three times the antique cars.
This year's Oktoberfest featured over 70 vendors, more food selections, and increased participation in the antique tractor show. Sponsors helped provide over $1,000 in prize money for the returning car and truck show. The barbecue contest sold out all of its spaces.
The festival offered cartoon characters, pony rides, inflatables, train rides and pedal tractor races for the children. Shade tents protected rows of vendors from the sun.
"When I inherited it, we had 20 to 40 vendors," Acting Mayor Matthew Connolly said. "The car show has returned. That was something that was missing last year. That's going to be a good thing."
Also returning was the barbecue competition.
"We've had it the last three years," Connolly said. "It's gotten better every year."
Connolly said this is the 17th year the town has held an Oktoberfest celebration. He said the festival has grown a lot since it began on the picnic grounds of the nearby St. Michael's Catholic Church.
"As the park became more developed, we moved it completely to the park," he said.
Missing this year were the displays of early St. Florian history that were housed in the senior center. The center is closed due to construction of the new town hall, which will be connected to the senior center. Connolly said it will return next year.
Lewis said he likes the fellowship that comes along with showing old tractors.
"It's a good, clean activity," he said. "It's turning into a big event."
Lewis said he has three other John Deere tractors. One grandson tends to the two 1952 Model A's while the other is responsible for the two 1953 Model A's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.