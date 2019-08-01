The St. Florian Town Council will have a public hearing beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday for input on a retail liquor license application.
4G Store and 4G Liquor Swamipapa Inc., 1033 Lauderdale 61, has applied for a retail alcohol license for off-premises consumption of liquor, table wine and beer.
The hearing is open to the public where comments will be allowed in opposition or support of the application.
Town Hall is located at 4508 Lauderdale 47.
