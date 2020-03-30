ST. JOSEPH, Tenn. — Effective at noon today, the St. Joseph City Park will close until further notice, Mayor Bubba Carter announced on Facebook.
The mayor said the city feels closing the park is in the best interest of the residents of St. Joseph.
Carter said the park will be closed until further notice. The city will continue to monitor the situation and pass along any new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.