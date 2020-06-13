MUSCLE SHOALS — Alabama is lagging behind the national average for web-based response to the 2020 U.S. Census, but Colbert and Lauderdale counties and some cities are surpassing the state and national averages, U.S. Census Bureau data shows.
As of Friday, the national response rate was 60.9% while the Alabama response rate was 58.9%.
Individual county response rates, however, are higher than the state and national averages.
Colbert County's response rate is 63.5% while Lauderdale County's response rate is 64.3%.
Franklin County's response rate, however, is 57.4%.
Most Shoals cities are surpassing the state and national averages.
Muscle Shoals' has the highest response rate in the Shoals at 71.2%.
The city of Florence response rate was 61.3% as of Friday, while Tuscumbia's rate was 64.1%.
Sheffield marked the lowest rate in the Shoals at 58.8% as of Friday.
The city of Russellville's response rate was 57.4%.
