Lawmakers moved quickly to pass the $2.3 billion General Fund and $7.2 billion education budgets since returning to Montgomery on Monday after a six-week virus-caused hiatus. The education budget cleared the Senate less than 24 hours after being in a Senate committee Friday and passing the House on Thursday.
The final vote from the Senate on the education budget was 31-0. Like the General Fund, the education budget now awaits Ivey's signature. An Ivey spokeswoman said Saturday Ivey's office will thoroughly review the budget.
The 2021 education is the largest ever, but its increase over the 2020 budget are only about 25% of what Ivey proposed in February, before the coronavirus caused business to close or reduce operations and decreased state revenues.
“We had to make changes and the revenues are going to be affected by the virus," Senate education budget committee chairman Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said. "One of my concerns is, what if we have a relapse in October or November (and businesses again have to be closed)?"
One of the items struck from the originally proposed budget was a 3% raise for educators. State employees aren't getting 2021 raises either.
"We needed to fund continuing programs," Orr said. "We hope we can revisit pay raises after we get through this period of virus uncertainty."
Lawmakers cut nearly $20 million in proposed 2021 funding increases for early childhood development and the state's pre-K program, one of Ivey's priority projects. The program still got a $5 million increase to expand access to the award-winning program.
But Orr said he would expect significant changes or increases to the education budget in a special session because lawmakers are cautious of possible continuing effects from the virus.
“If we have a relapse and Gov. Ivey has to shut down the state, revenues would be impacted again," Orr said.
Lawmakers allocated schools about $260 million for immediate use from the Advancement and Technology Fund. State law says schools and colleges can use that money for specific one-time uses, like maintenance, technology and security upgrades.
Orr said about half the fund was left available to lawmakers to appropriate later, should they need a cushion for declining state revenues.
McCutcheon said passing both of the state's budgets in just under a week, along with many local bills, speaks to the level of dedication and hard work legislators were under.
"To do the work that this body did...I think you’re looking at a very dedicated group of elected legislators," McCutcheon said.
