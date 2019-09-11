MONTGOMERY — Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Charlie Graddick today said parole hearings are expected to resume on or about Nov. 1.
Failure by prior officials to bring the bureau into compliance with the law enacted June 6 by Gov. Kay Ivey led to postponement of 113 hearings on docket for this week.
At issue is the fact that the board’s Operations Division was unable to assure Judge Graddick that all interested parties had been notified of the hearings as prescribed by law.
“I am certain within reason that we will have the system up and running on or about Nov. 1,” he said. “This uncalled-for situation is a disappointment to me and to our hardworking employees, but mostly I feel sorry for the victims and other interested parties who have been forced to wait to testify before the parole board. We’ve put all resources possible toward repairing this breakdown.
“I want to thank those who continue to extend themselves to bring the bureau to compliance. It’s going to be a trek because we are starting from scratch. I asked the previous director what had been done to bring the agency into legal compliance. He said, “’Nothing has been done.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.