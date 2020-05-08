MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey announced today that she is extending the “stay-at-home” order to May 22, but has amended the order for some local businesses.
The amended order takes effect Monday. Under the order:
• Churches may reopen and hold services but with social distancing guidelines.
• Restaurants can open at 50% occupancy rate.
• Barber shops and salons will be able to open with social distancing restrictions.
• Gyms, athletic facilities may open, but with social distancing guidelines.
“Let me be crystal clear: the threat of this disease continues to be active, and it is deadly,” Ivey said in her press conference. “These openings still require social distancing.”
State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said transmission of COVID-19 continues.
“It is more important than ever people understand the need to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene,” he said.
Right now entertainment venues and activities including sports are not open.
Starting Monday, May 11 the Safer at Home order extends until May 22.
