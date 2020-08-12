KILLEN — While the new, widened segment of U.S. 43 from Alabama 64 to the Tennessee State Line has been open for a while, workers were completing signage work up until Monday in preparation for the project's dedication.
Several local, state and federal officials attended Tuesday's ceremony in the parking lot of Bents and Dents. Officials spoke about the project while cars and trucks sped by on the new five-lane highway.
"We appreciate you being here today for a very momentous occasion, the finalization and opening of highway 43," District 1 County Commissioner Brad Holmes said. "We are so thankful to the representatives who are here with us to celebrate at this time."
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, said the completion of the project is the result of multiple groups working together, including the Alabama Department of Transportation, the federal government, the Lauderdale County Commission, the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, and others, some of whom worked through the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's going to be a great boon for northwest Alabama, particularly Lauderdale County, to have this four-laned," Brooks said.
State Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, said he, state Rep. Phillip Pettus, R-Killen, and state Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville, met with former Gov. Robert Bentley in 2015 to convince the governor to complete the project.
A divided portion of U.S. 43 from U.S. 72 in Killen was complete to Alabama 64, but the highway remained two lanes through Greenhill to the state line.
Pettus, a former Alabama State Trooper, said the project will not only improve travel from Tennessee to the Shoals, it will also improve safety on U.S. 43.
He discussed the importance of the project to Bentley, who attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Aug. 8, 2016, at Greenhill Volunteer Fire Department.
"It's a great thing," Greer said. "I've been involved in this highway situation for many, many years.
"This had to happen and it has happened," he said.
Alabama Department of Transportation North District Engineer Curtis Vincent thanked the two contractors and Transportation Department employees who completed the project.
"We've got some of the hardest working men and women you'll find, and they get little recognition," Vincent said.
Joe Keenum Excavation & Construction of Muscle Shoals completed the 1.9-mile portion from Alabama 64 to Lauderdale 140 at a cost of $8,173,236.
Carcel & G Construction of Hanceville completed the 3.3-mile portion from Lauderdale 140 to the state line at a cost of $9,982,599.
Vincent said issues with utility relocation and periods of wet weather caused the project to take longer than expected.
Ryan Egly, president of the Lawrence County, Tennessee, Chamber of Commerce, attended the event with Jesse Turner, the mayor of Loretto, Tennessee, and the director of Planning and Transportation for the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments.
Egly said the project is important for Lawrenceburg residents who work and shop in the Shoals, and for those Lauderdale County residents who work in Tennessee.
"Economic development is all about regionalism and access and having four-lane divided highways improves that access," Egly said. "We're connected. The Shoals has a lot of the issues that our community has, mainly the proximity to an interstate.
"Truly, as we become more connected, this is a big deal for us. It brings neighbors closer together."
