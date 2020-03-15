MONTGOMERY — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama climbed to six on Saturday, according to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
"This is a very fast-moving situation," Harris said. "We are not surprised to have additional cases," Harris said.
The known cases are in Elmore, Limestone, Montgomery, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties. One is listed as "out of state," Harris said.
On Friday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency and closed public schools for two-and-a-half weeks as the state reported its first cases of coronavirus.
Ivey said all K-12 public schools will close after Wednesday.
"Folks, let's take a common-sense approach and remember calm and steady win the race," Ivey said in a news conference.
Harris added that people need to be aware and practice basic normal hygiene, but not to panic about the spread of the virus.
“I don’t think people need to be frightened at all,” Harris said. “Together we will be able to get through this.”
Superintendent Eric Mackey said officials let schools remain in session until Wednesday to allow parents time to make childcare arrangements.
Mackey said the target is for schools to reopen on April 6, but they will evaluate the situation in late March.
Private schools will make their own decisions about closures.
Alabama was one of the last states to report a case. The state lab began testing last week, Harris said.
As of Thursday, state labs had only tested about 50 people for coronavirus, all of which were previously negative.
Harris said testing at the state lab was initially limited to priority cases where people were considered most at risk because of travel to another country, or because they were seriously ill.
He said testing criteria has now been liberalized. The state will test a person when a doctor recommends it. Private labs are also doing testing, he said.
"As we ramp up our testing capacity, we are starting to find these cases just like surrounding states," Harris said.
The Department of Public Health has established a call center for people to get information about testing and whether should seek it. The number is 1-888-264-2256.
March 31 runoff
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the March 31 primary runoff will go on as planned.
His office announced Friday that "voters who are concerned about contracting or spreading an illness or have an infirmity may vote by absentee." The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is March 26.
Alabama law requires absentee voters to affirm that they are sick, out of town, working a long shift or infirm when they request a absentee. Merrill said Friday that voters "should list the reason that they feel is appropriate for them."
Nursing homes
Alabama Nursing Home Association President and CEO Brandon Farmer on Saturday urged all nursing homes statewide to restrict visitations, effectively immediately.
“With a national state of emergency declared by the president, the Alabama Nursing Home Association is urging all nursing homes in the state to follow the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ new guidance to restrict visitation of residents.
The CMS guidance published Friday says nursing homes “should restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation. In those cases, visitors will be limited to a specific room only.”
In addition, CMS directs nursing homes to cancel communal dining and group activities, and actively screen residents and staff for respiratory symptoms.
These actions are imperative because nursing homes serve people who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19., stated Farmer in his press release.
"Protecting the health and well-being of those in our care at all times and the protection of the general public during this health-related emergency are our priority," Farmer wrote. "We know this is a difficult time for our residents and their family members. Please know that nursing home staff are committed to helping families and residents communicate during this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.