TUSCUMBIA — Authorities remain on the scene of an early morning, police involved fatal shooting in the 600 block of Mulberry Street.
Police have not released the man’s name. The body was just removed from the backyard of the home in which the man is believed to have resided.
Neighbors at the scene said they heard several shots, describing it as sounding like “a war zone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.