MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey will deliver her annual State of the State address at 6:30 p.m. today.
The speech will be live streamed via the governor’s newly-designed website at governor.alabama.gov, according to Alabama Daily News.
Legislative issues are well known: budgets flush with cash but with a lot more demands; the prison crisis and the various proposals to address it; the annual gambling fight, from a lottery to the Poarch Creek Indians’ grand casino proposal; a big push to legalize medical marijuana; and an expansion of mental health services.
While Ivey has kept most of her plans close to the vest, Alabama Daily News got a sneak peek at the themes of the speech, plus some photos of Ivey rehearsing in the Old House Chamber.
Ivey plans to set that tone by harkening back to state history and drawing parallels with the present. One hundred years ago in 1920, Gov. Thomas Kilby addressed the Legislature in the very spot where Ivey will be tonight in the Old House Chamber. His speech was to a special session (the Legislature met every two years back then) called to address the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
That amendment gave women the right to vote, yet the State of Alabama had rejected it in 1919. In fact, Alabama wouldn’t officially ratify the 19th amendment until more than 30 years later. It’s significant that in 1920 the Legislature had to be dragged into allowing women to vote, and 100 years later Gov. Ivey will address the body as the state’s second female governor.
In another parallel, Kilby asked lawmakers to focus their attention on addressing a prison crisis. An “alarming increase in crime” had led to overcrowding in the state’s penitentiaries, and Kilby noted that “Present facilities for enforcing the laws are entirely inadequate.”
One hundred years later the state is back in the middle of a prison crisis, which Ivey is expected to discuss at length.
