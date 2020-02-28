The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has opened a new Day Reporting Center Lite in Guntersville to help former inmates transition back into the community.
According to a Bureau news release, Day Reporting Centers (DRCs) are vital in providing probationers and parolees the tools and resources they need to prevent and reduce recidivism. The DRCs provide more intensive supervision of participants, who have access to a variety of services such as cognitive behavioral therapy, intensive drug treatment counseling and adult education services.
A Day Reporting Center Lite serves 25-30 clients, while a full DRC can serve up to 150.
DRC Lites are typically housed within field offices. Despite serving a smaller population they have their own staff and can provide much of the same support as full DRCs.
Additional DRC Lites are being planned to open in the upcoming months.
The address of the new Marshall County DRC Lite is 2209 Ringold Street, Guntersville, AL 35976
