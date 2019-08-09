MONTGOMERY — The National Highway Safety Administration is providing the state with $1.2 million in grants to provide extra enforcement of the state's traffic safety laws.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will use the grants to provide additional patrols and overtime in specific locations that are shown to be problem areas for speeding and drunken driving.
While many are familiar with nationwide enforcement campaigns such as “Click It or Ticket” or “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” these grants allow ALEA to target problem areas known as “hot spots” during various times throughout the year as needed.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
