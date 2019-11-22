MONTGOMERY — There will be no temporary lane closures for road work on Alabama interstates from noon Wednesday through midnight Sunday, Dec. 1.
The Alabama Department of Transportation made the announcement through a news release that also urged motorists to make safety a priority "as more traffic on the road during the holiday will leave little room for error."
ADOT also offered these tips for safer travel:
1. Buckle Up. Every seat. Every time. Alabama law now requires everyone in the vehicle to wear a seat belt, front and back seats.
2. Keep right, except to pass. Alabama law states that a driver should not drive more than a mile and a half in the left lane on the interstate without passing another vehicle.
3. Drive alert. Taking a break from driving every two hours helps drivers stay alert. Drowsy driving claimed almost 800 lives in the United States in 2017, according to national highway statistics.
For more safe driving tips, visit the Drive Safe Alabama website.
Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds at ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.
