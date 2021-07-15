FILE - A large crowd gathers outside the Roberts Temple Church of God In Christ in Chicago, Sept. 6, 1955, as pallbearers carry the casket of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy who was slain while on a visit to Mississippi. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund is awarding $3 million in grants to help preserve the site and dozens more across the nation.
FILE - The 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., is shown on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund is awarding $3 million in preservation grants to an Alabama consortium that includes the church, plus dozens more sites across the nation.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A fund formed in response to the deadly racial violence four years ago in Charlottesville, Virginia, said Thursday it will award $3 million in grants to more than three dozen groups and sites nationwide to help preserve landmarks linked to Black history.
